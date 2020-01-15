PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $1,194,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,285,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $590,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,554,288.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,979. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PROS by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. PROS has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.