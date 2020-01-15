ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1,683.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. 636,957 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

