Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Update

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $102.74. 34,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

