Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

PFG opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 418.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

