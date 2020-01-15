Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Provident Financial stock traded up GBX 29.40 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 451.30 ($5.94). 1,235,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 440.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.83.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

