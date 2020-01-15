Proxeus Market Capitalization Hits $498,827.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Proxeus has a total market cap of $498,827.00 and $584.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

