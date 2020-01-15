ProximaX (XPX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $726,223.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.20 million and $726,223.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

