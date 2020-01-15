PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. PTON has a total market cap of $385,794.00 and approximately $637.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded down 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,939,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

