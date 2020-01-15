Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 216,195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

PSA stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.25. The company had a trading volume of 770,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,440. Public Storage has a one year low of $198.42 and a one year high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

