Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

PSA opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $198.42 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

