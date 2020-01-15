PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.