Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

