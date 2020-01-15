PutinCoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $85,179.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053935 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00075317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.37 or 0.99931540 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055658 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 972,688,395 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.