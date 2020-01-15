Puzo Michael J Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. 5,954,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

