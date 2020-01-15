Puzo Michael J Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $162.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

