Puzo Michael J Sells 1,602 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,688. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.50 and a 1 year high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

