Puzo Michael J Sells 875 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after buying an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after buying an additional 231,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.61. 726,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,880. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

