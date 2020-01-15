Puzo Michael J Sells 880 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.30 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

