Puzo Michael J Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 244,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. 5,376,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,721. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

