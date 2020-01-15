PWR Coin (PWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $451.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 135.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $182,602.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01499320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00051586 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00215685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

