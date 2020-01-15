Pylon Network Price Reaches $0.65 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $348,109.00 and approximately $3,461.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.36 or 0.06016923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119177 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 532,879 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.