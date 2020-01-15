Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,889. Pyxus International has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

