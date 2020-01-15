Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPC. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

