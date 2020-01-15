Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Reduced by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

