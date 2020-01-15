Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Cut by SunTrust Banks

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

