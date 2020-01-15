Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Raised by Analyst

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stag Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stag Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

