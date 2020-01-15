Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,743,000.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.