Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Increased by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

CIA opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.