Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Increased by Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.02.

VLO stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

