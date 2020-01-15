Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622,956 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

