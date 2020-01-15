Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

CROX opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,891.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 238.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 224,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

