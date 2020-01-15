Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

