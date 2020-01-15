Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issued By Capital One Financial

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

RLJ stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

