Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 83.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

