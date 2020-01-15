Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered by Analyst

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

