Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut by KeyCorp

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.