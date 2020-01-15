Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

