QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QAD alerts:

QADB remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.