QASH (QASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $161,778.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $17.63 million and $161,778.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, GOPAX, EXX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Liquid and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

