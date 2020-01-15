Qbao Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Qbao has a total market cap of $327,515.00 and approximately $2,168.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

