Qbic One Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market cap of $3,268.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

