QChi Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $143,070.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

