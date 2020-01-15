Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

