Qredit Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Qredit has a total market cap of $373,060.00 and approximately $1,765.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

