Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $379.19 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $181.56 million and $379.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00021805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,062,800 coins and its circulating supply is 96,312,780 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Upbit, EXX, Bittrex, BitForex, CoinExchange, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Iquant, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Bithumb, ABCC, Gate.io, Coinrail, OKEx, Coinnest, Crex24, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Allcoin, Exrates, Kucoin, DragonEX, Coinone, Ovis, Liqui, HBUS, CoinEx, LBank, Coindeal, Liquid and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

