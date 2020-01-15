QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 7% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $383,700.00 and approximately $510,563.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

