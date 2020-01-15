Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of QFI stock remained flat at $GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,696,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.32. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

