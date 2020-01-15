Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,411. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.