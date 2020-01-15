QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

