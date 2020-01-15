QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after buying an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 921.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $165,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 7,257,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,032. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

